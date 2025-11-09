Utah State builds big 1st-half lead, routs Nevada 51-14

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bryson Barnes and Miles Davis accounted for four first-half touchdowns as Utah State built a big lead by halftime and routed Nevada 51-14 on Saturday night.

Utah State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) scored on six of its first seven possessions and led 41-0 at halftime.

Barnes was 20-for-27 passing for 288 yards and threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half. Davis had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs.

Brady Boyd had five catches for 117 yards with a 53-yard, first-quarter touchdown catch and a 21-yarder in the third for the Aggies. Brevin Hamblin had a 38-yard pick-6 in the first quarter and Anthony Garcia had a 15-yard TD catch in the second.

Chubba Purdy threw for 80 yards and two touchdown passes and ran for 45 yards on 10 carries for Nevada (1-8, 0-5).