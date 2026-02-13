Care provider facing murder charges in connection with West Valley City carbon monoxide deaths

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 25-year-old care provider in West Valley City is facing three charges for murder following an investigation into the carbon monoxide deaths of three disabled men.

Isaiah Vaughn Pulu, 25, was charged on Friday and is being held without bail.

Full briefing: Salt Lake County District Attorney announces charges for Isaiah Pulu

Full briefing: Salt Lake County District Attorney announces charges for Isaiah Pulu

According to court documents, on February 6, 2026, officers responded to the 2700 block of South High Parkway in Salt Lake County regarding three unconscious males located inside a man in a garage.

The three men, 25-year-old Colton Moser, 22-year-old Mosa’ati Moa and 39-year-old Tim Jones, were taken out of the van by medics and were given first aid but were later declared deceased.

Officers say Isaiah Pulu was found standing nearby.

Investigators spoke to the CEO of Safe & Sound, a business that works with disabled individuals in the State system. The CEO told police that the victims were in the custody of the State of Utah who had contracted with Safe & Sound.

Two of the victims were described as non-verbal and all three victims were dependent on caretakers for their daily needs. They were placed in a "day program" where a caretaker would pick them up and watch them for part of the day.

The CEO stated that Pulu was supposed to be on an outing with the victims to a public place before returning them at 1:30 p.m.

However, when Pulu and the victims didn't return at 1:30 p.m., the office called him and he stated that he had taken one of the clients into his home. When he returned he claimed to have found the victims deceased.

Safe & Sound executives told detectives that Pulu shouldn't have taken any of the victims to his home and that none of them should have been left alone for any period of time.

West Valley City firefighters also noted that CO2 alarms were going off in the apartments above the garage where the victims were found.

West Valley Fire used monitors and showed the carbon monoxide levels in the apartments above the garage got to has high as 600 parts per million. Anything above 70 parts per million is considered dangerous.

In an interview with the police, Pulu stated that he picked up the clients on the day in question and brought them to a central office for the business. Pulu told police that one of the victims was being 'rowdy' so he decided to take them for a drive.

Pulu claimed to have driven the victims for 30 to 45 minutes before deciding to go home. He also claimed that he was trained to use isolation as de-escalation, leading to his decision to take them to his home and park the van in his garage.

Pulu told police that he told one of the victims to stay with the two others and that he would "come back later." Police say Pulu stated he left the van running with the windows down and gthe arage door open.

Isaiah Pulu told investigators, "I just wanted to get some food and watch my show."

Pulu estimated that he went up to his apartment at 10:30 and came back at 1:30 following a call from Safe & Sound, when he found the victims deceased.

Detectives were able to find an employee warning notice for Pulu dated January 6, 2026, where he was reprimanded for client abandonment after he had left three clients unsupervised for thirty minutes. Pulu also signed the document acknowledging the warning.

Ring doorbell footage obtained by police also showed Pulu entering his home almost 90 minutes prior to when he claimed to have arrived.

Investigators say that the footage shows Pulu entering the apartment at 9:09 a.m. and not leaving until 1:32 p.m. The 911 call placed by Pulu happened another 20 minutes later at 1:53 p.m.

The Office of the Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the victims and stated the cause of death was most likely carbon monoxide poisoning. Toxicology reports are pending.