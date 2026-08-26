Wanted parolee arrested in North Salt Lake trailer park community shooting

Police have made an arrest following last week's shooting at a North Salt Lake trailer park community.

Officers took Ammon Etherington, 36, into custody early Wednesday, and he is accused of shooting the father of his friend's children.

On Friday, Etherington dropped off the victim's ex-girlfriend for visitation with their children. The victim claimed he told Etherington to stay away from his property.

As he left for work that day, the victim noticed Etherington had returned near his property. That's when the victim confronted Etherington, at which time he was struck by gunfire, and hit twice in the abdomen.

The ex-girlfriend helped police identify Etherington, telling officers that Etherington and her had recently started to hang out and that he was just dropping her off but supposed to leave the area afterwards.

As police tracked Etherington days later in Midvale, where he attempted to flee and had to be tased before being handcuffed.

According to arrest documents, Etherington is currently on parole for a string of burglaries and robbery.

"Ammon has not checked in and has a warrant for his arrest," arrest documents state. "Ammon is a threat to society and has little regard for human life. Ammon has made several statements about fleeing the state and suicide by police to avoid going back to prison."