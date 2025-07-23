West Valley City Council votes to allow the sale of the Utah Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Council has voted to sell the Utah Grizzlies.

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday night, the council agreed to the sale of the minor league hockey team that has been in Utah for decades. The Grizzlies will be sold to "Pro Hockey Partners LLC" and are believed to be moving to New Jersey. The city would only say they will no longer be playing at the Maverik Center after the upcoming season.

FOX 13 News first reported on the sale last week, when the council was asked to approve the sale. West Valley City has a minor stake in the team.

The council also approved funding for a remodel of the Maverik Center, which the city owns. When it doesn't host hockey, the arena remains a popular concert venue.