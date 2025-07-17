Grizzlies expected to skate from Utah as sale appears imminent

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Documents obtained by FOX 13 News show that, as expected, the Utah Grizzlies will likely be sold to new owners and relocate from the state after this season.

A copy of a resolution being presented to the West Valley City Council next week, asking for approval of the sale of the team to "Pro Hockey Partners LLC," was obtained by FOX 13 News. In an unusual arrangement, West Valley City is actually a minor shareholder in the team, and thus, the mayor and city council have to approve any sale.

"The vote on Tuesday is for consent for a sale. That’s pretty much all we’re willing do disclose at this point," Andrew Carroll, West Valley City's director of asset optimization, told FOX 13 News in an interview Thursday.

Asked specifically if the team is staying here, Carroll replied: "The club will not be at the Maverik Center."

Will the Maverik Center be sent to the penalty box once Grizzlies leave?

The Grizzlies have been in West Valley City for decades as a minor league hockey team. FOX 13 News is told they are likely to relocate out of state — possibly New Jersey. The Grizzlies front office declined to comment on any pending sale. Elmore Sports Group, the team's majority owner, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The ECHL will also have to sign off on any sale.

In a social media post last month announcing exploration of the team's sale and a potential relocation, the Grizzlies committed to staying in West Valley City for one more season.

"It’s heartbreaking, honestly. We have members of our booster club and fans that have been coming since the Grizzlies came to West Valley City," said Cydne Butler, the president of the Growlin' Grizzlies Booster Club.

The booster club is made up of fiercely loyal Grizzlies fans who also offer support for the team's young players making their way in the professional hockey world. Butler said they basically "adopt" the team players and provide meals and other support.

"I think we’re losing a little piece of what made hockey great in this valley," Butler told FOX 13 News. "It’s great we have the Mammoths and an NHL team is a huge thing. But there’s a lot of our fans who may not be able to afford a ticket to see an NHL-level team. The Grizzlies provided a spot for people who couldn’t afford a ticket to enjoy professional hockey. I think it’s a real loss, honestly."

With one last season before the team is likely to relocate, Butler said the Growlin' Grizzlies will make it a good one and she welcomes others to join in supporting the team.

"We have some big plans," she said. "We’d like to make this last year, if it’s going to be that, the most fun ever."

In addition to a stake in the team itself, West Valley City also owns the Maverik Center. The city council next week will also be asked to vote on spending money exploring a redesign of the facility to accommodate whatever comes next. When it isn't hosting hockey, the venue is already popular for concerts and other events. It will be an Olympic venue in 2034.

"We have very robust plans for the Maverik Center moving forward," Carroll told FOX 13 News. "The building, the arena has always been very versatile in supporting a number of events — music, sports, other."