Westbound I-80 closed near Kimball Junction following semi overturning onto car

SUMMIT PARK, Utah — Westbound I-80 is expected to be closed until noon following a semi hitting an elk and overturning on the roadway. The crash was first reported by the Utah Department of Transportation at 5:15 a.m.

The crash happened near mile marker 145 on the westbound side of the interstate a little more than a mile east of Kimball Junction.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the semi was pulling a tank filled with oil when it hit the elk and overturned. When the tanker overturned, it struck another car and leaked some oil.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the car was taken in serious condition.

Troopers say another vehicle hit the elk following the initial crash.

Crews are currently working to clean up the area and don't expect the road to reopen until noon.