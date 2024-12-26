Woman dies after being struck by truck in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A woman is dead in Tooele County following her being struck by a truck on Christmas. The name of the victim hasn't been released by officials.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff's Office, they were called at 10:15 p.m. to the area of Skyline Drive and Main Street. They say a woman in her 30's was kit by a truck at the intersection.

Officers attempted to revive the woman on the scene but she passed away from her injuries. There was no crosswalk where the woman was found.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.