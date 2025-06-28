Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One woman has died after an auto-pedestrian crash Saturday morning.

The investigation began around 10:30 a.m. near 245 South 400 East. Salt Lake City Police tells FOX 13 News that a commercial vehicle pulled out onto 400 East, hitting the woman, who then died at the scene.

SLCPD says they aren't looking for any suspects and that there is no danger to the public. The incident is now being investigated by detectives with the major crash team.

We are conducting a death investigation near 245 South 400 East.



There is no public safety risk.



Detectives with our major crash team are responding to investigate this incident.



Based on the preliminary investigation, a woman was hit by a vehicle as the driver pulled out… — Salt Lake City Police Department (@slcpd) June 28, 2025

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.