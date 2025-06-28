Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City

A photo of the scene taken by FOX 13 reporter Mya Constantino. It's daytime, crime scene tape blocks of the area in the foreground. A number of SLCPD-branded SUVs are parked on the street as officers investigate.
SALT LAKE CITY — One woman has died after an auto-pedestrian crash Saturday morning.

The investigation began around 10:30 a.m. near 245 South 400 East. Salt Lake City Police tells FOX 13 News that a commercial vehicle pulled out onto 400 East, hitting the woman, who then died at the scene.

SLCPD says they aren't looking for any suspects and that there is no danger to the public. The incident is now being investigated by detectives with the major crash team.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

