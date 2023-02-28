Not a drive-thru! SUV crashes through Salt Lake City Subway

SALT LAKE CITY — A Subway restaurant in Salt Lake City had a drive-thru inadvertently installed Tuesday after an SUV crashed through the front window.

Surveillance video shows the SUV driving up to park at the location at 2300 East 3900 South at about 8:45 a.m. However, instead of stopping, the driver hits the accelerator and smashes into the store.

The employee who had just left the lobby of the Subway thought an oven had fallen over, only to see what had actually happened.

"The impact was so much that the glass ended up in our bathrooms in the back," said Subway district manger Jag Gonzales.

Luckily, customers were not sitting at tables when the crash occurred. The female driver of the SUV, who had arrived to pick up sandwiches, was not injured in the accident.

Gonzales believes repairs will run in the thousands due to the crash causing cosmetic and structural damage.

The restaurant will remain open throughout the clean up.