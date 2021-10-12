Not over yet, expect more rain and snow across Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — The early winter storm that hit most of Utah overnight isn't over yet, as Utahns can expect to see additional intermittent rain and snow showers from the slow moving system.

LIVE RADAR: Check interactive radar to see neighborhood storms

As the system pushes northeast into Colorado later Tuesday, precipitation will slowly end, with lingering showers in northern Utah overnight. The Winter Storm Warning expires at 6 p.m. for southern and central mountains, but will last until midnight for locations in the north.

Snow, rain continues - October 12

This includes the Western Uintas and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, with Winter Weather Advisories continuing until midnight for the Wasatch Mountains, including Alta, Brighton, and Logan Summit.

Winter driving conditions will continue into Tuesday evening, with the most treacherous conditions on mountain roads and slushy conditions on I-70 and I-15.

PHOTOS: Snow blankets areas across Utah

Hard Freeze Warnings will start at 9 p.m. Tuesday and last until Wednesday morning for nearly all valley locations except across Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and northern Utah counties.

Another storm system is expected to hit northern and central Utah Wednesday night into Thursday, so look for another messy commute Thursday morning, with a potential for lake-effect snow from Bountiful to Salt Lake City.