Not-so-'old'-news: Utah named the happiest state for seniors

SALT LAKE CITY — With everything it has to offer, Utah is well-known as a state for all ages to get out and enjoy. So it's no surprise that a new survey has named Utah as the Happiest State for Seniors.

In the caring.com rankings released Tuesday, Utah scored a 7.69 out of 10 thanks to its "supportive environment for senior living," the report said.

Along with being the Happiest State for Seniors, Utah was named the healthiest for older people and had the third-lowest percentage of people aged 65 or over living alone.

According to the report, 44 percent of Utah seniors volunteer — the highest rate in the entire country.

"This not only means Utah’s aging population is staying connected and involved with their community, but volunteering also contributes significantly to Utah seniors’ well-being and happiness," the report shared.

Utah's neighbors to the north also fared well, with Idaho placing second in the rankings, while Delaware rounded out the top 3 states when it comes to happy seniors.

Caring.com shared how they were able to determine and rank the happiest states.

"To determine which U.S. states have the happiest seniors, we’ve analyzed various factors, such as happiness levels per state, good health rates of over-60s, and the number of senior centers per state."