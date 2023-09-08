Note threatening Brighton High School found in park playground

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — District officials say school will still take place as scheduled after a note threatening a local high school was recently found in a Cottonwood Heights park playground.

The note found in Mountview Park threatens to "shoot up Brighton High School" on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Canyons School District say police don't believe the threat is serious but are continuing to investigate. The district also claims to have put plans in place to safeguard the school, saying a "heightened law enforcement presence will be in or about the school campus for the coming weeks."

Despite the threat and specific date, school will be held as usual on Sept. 20, although the district says it respects the right of parents to decide the best for their families. The school will work with students who are held from class on that day.

Google Mountview Park

"What some might think is an innocent joke can be very disruptive and costly in terms of lost instruction time and the use of law enforcement resources," the district wrote to parents. "Your student’s safety is our No. 1 concern and we continue to encourage all students to say something if they see something."