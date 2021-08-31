Oak Grove Fire remains uncontained at 690 acres

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The Oak Grove Fire in southwestern Utah remains uncontained Tuesday at just under 700 acres.

Officials say the fire in Washington County is burning at 696 acres and is 0% contained. The human-caused fire was started Sunday at an unattended campfire.

Tuesday's weather conditions, which include a 60% chance of rain, are expected to help firefighters battle the fire.

"The Oak Grove Fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy using containment and confinement tactics to minimize fire spread and to prevent loss of resources. As visibility allows, helicopters will be used to help firefighters with suppression efforts," advised officials.

No structures are in danger and only a forest service road has been closed to allow crews to access the fire.