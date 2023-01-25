Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US

HURRICANE, Utah — You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. After all, when the word "wagon" is in the restaurant's name, it's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.

But the "Dixie Pizza Wagon" will have a tough time being ignored much longer after it was way high up on the list of Yelp's "Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada."

The obscure location situated inside a Hurricane parking lot ranked No. 5 on the list that included such pizza-centric heavyweight locales like New York City and Chicago.

Known for their handcrafted, wood-fired pizzas, the "Dixie Pizza Wagon" is a literal wagon sitting underneath a ramshackle structure that looks like something created out of whatever materials were found in the parking lot that day.

What it lacks in looks, "Dixie Pizza Wagon" makes up for in Yelp reviews, allowing it to secure a stratospheric ranking.

"BEST. PIZZA. EVER. Who would have thought that this little hole in the wall would make such delicious pizza??," one reviewer wrote.

Yelp calls the restaurant a "one-of-a-kind" operation, beloved for its scratchmade menu and reasonable prices."

But "Dixie Pizza Wagon" wasn't the only Beehive State pizza place that earned recognition on the list.

#36 - Centro Woodfired Pizza - Cedar City

#58 - MOZZ, Provo

#79 - Curry Pizza, West Valley City

#87 - Antica Forma, Vernal

Yelp says its pizza rankings were created using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.