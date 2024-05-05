Watch Now
Officer hit and killed by semi near Santaquin

A snapshot from a UDOT traffic camera. Police have blocked off on of the freeway exits, with the scene of the crash just barely out of frame.
Posted at 8:49 AM, May 05, 2024
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A Santaquin Police officer is dead after being hit by a semi truck near I-15 Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from Spanish Fork Police, Fire, and EMS, the incident happened around 8:00 a.m., prompting a closure of I-15 at South Payson.

Utah Highway Patrol has also announced that both the northbound and southbound lanes are currently closed as officers investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

