Officer hit and killed by semi near Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A Santaquin Police officer is dead after being hit by a semi truck near I-15 Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from Spanish Fork Police, Fire, and EMS, the incident happened around 8:00 a.m., prompting a closure of I-15 at South Payson.

Santaquin Police Officer hit and killed by semi driver this morning. Spanish Fork PD has been asked to do PIO. All news media meet at 110 S Center Street Santaquin. I-15 shut down at South Payson. You may need to go towards West Mt to get into Santaquin on back roads. — Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS (@SpanishForkPDFE) May 5, 2024

Utah Highway Patrol has also announced that both the northbound and southbound lanes are currently closed as officers investigate the crash.

Northbound and Southbound I-15 are closed in Santaquin at MP 244 due to a police incident. Expect major delays. pic.twitter.com/iYAjiGDvyr — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 5, 2024

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.