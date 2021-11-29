Officer-involved shooting in Orem leaves one dead

OREM, Utah — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

According to a police statement, the incident started at 11:46 p.m. Sunday night when a domestic violence call was reported to police near 1100 South 50 East.

Officers rushed to the scene where a 41-year-old man and his 68-year-old father were involved in a fight, according to a caller.

The 41-year-old had allegedly stabbed his father with a knife before fleeing the scene, according to the caller.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the home and began treating the victim, who had suffered a cut to his neck, while also searching for the offender, who had escaped on foot.

Other agencies sent officers to assist in securing the scene and searching for the 41-year-old man. A short time later, the man was found and officers attempted to apprehend him, but he refused to cooperate.

The statement said, weapons in both hands, the man charged at officers, and at least one of the officers fired shots.

The man was given medical assistance, but he died from his injuries on the scene.

The original victim was taken to the hospital and treated; his current state is unclear.

The Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team was dispatched to the scene and will be in charge of the investigation. At the time of the incident, the officers involved were wearing body cameras, which will be turned over to the Critical Incident Team for examination.