Suspect killed by police after firing at officers in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A suspect was fatally shot by police after they reportedly shot at officers in the early hours of Tuesday morning.



Jake Sube, Deputy Chief of Police for the Ogden Police Department, explained the incident happened at 1:27 a.m. near the 100 block of 25th Street on reports that a person had a gun.

Multiple officers responded to the scene "due to the seriousness of the situation," Sube said.

As officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen.

Later, officers found the stolen vehicle and suspect near the 200 block of 17th Street.

Once again, the suspect fled from officers, however, they were located a few minutes later in the area of 700 Eighth Street.

"Upon the officers' arrival...the driver of the suspect vehicle got out and began to fire a weapon at two officers who had not been able to get out of their vehicles," Sube said. "One of the officers was able to make his way out of his vehicle and return fire."

The exchange of gunfire resulted in the suspect sustaining fatal injuries and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved officer was placed on administrative leave while the investigation by the Weber-Morgan Critical Incident Task Force continues.

"We are extremely relieved that none of the officers were injured during this dangerous encounter," Sube said. "Their commitment to their duty and their ability to respond quickly and rapidly in an evolving situation is commendable."

The incident marks the second officer-involved critical incident that has happened in Ogden within the last week.

"Our department has experienced two officer-involved shootings within a week's time," Sube stated. "Both events involved officers being shot at and needing to return fire."

Last Tuesday, Ogden Police Officers went to serve a protective order at an apartment complex when a 37-year-old man opened fire on the officers.

In that instance, one officer was shot but received treatment at the hospital and was able to return home shortly after. The suspect was killed.

"These instances have an undeniable impact on both the officers and the community," Sube said. "We are aware of the emotional toll that they can take."

Sube said the department is dedicated to giving support to the officers and has also made adjustments to ensure appropriate coverage within Ogden.

"Despite these challenges, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standard of police service to ensure the safety and well-being of our community."

Further information about the identity of the suspect who was shot by police was not made immediately available pending notification of next of kin.