Officer-involved shooting near Eagle Mountain leads to investigation

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Eagle Mountain area Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 11:15 a.m., a man claimed to have shot himself in the leg, leading to a response from deputies.

When deputies responded to the scene, "there was an officer-involved shooting," the department posted to social media with no other details.

An Officer Involved Critical Incident Team has been called to the scene as the investigation gets underway.

