Officer shoots, kills man holding weapon on Utah state line

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A police officer shot and killed a man acting erratically and holding a gun near the Utah state line on Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to a call at 7:38 a.m. of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on Interstate 15 near the Utah-Arizona state line, and were able to locate the man. Upon seeing the man's gun, troopers backed off and requested help from additional agencies.

Officers with the St. George Police Department, including a crisis negotiator, set up containment while remaining in contact with the unidentified man.

Police said that "despite officers' efforts to de-escalate this incident, the male was shot by an officer and died at the scene." There is no word on what led to the officer firing at the man or if any threats were made.