Officer unjustified in shooting autistic teen, no criminal charges to be filed

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly three years after the incident happened, the Salt Lake County District Attorney announced criminal charges will not be filed against an officer involved in a 2020 shooting of an autistic teenager in Salt Lake City.

Sim Gill made the announcement Friday, saying that their investigation resulted in the finding that the decision to use deadly force in the incident was unjustified but that criminal charges wouldn't be filed.

WATCH: SLCPD releases bodycam video of officer shooting 13-year-old boy

"In spite of the unjustified use of force, in applying the current law, the burden of proof required for a criminal prosecution, and the ethical safeguards imposed on the prosecution, we are unable to proceed with a criminal prosecution," he said.

Gill walked through their review of the incident, drawing on expert analysis, body camera footage and testimony. He explained why charges would not be filed, saying the evidence would not likely meet the burden of proof.

"In short, we find the use of force neither necessary nor reasonable, and therefore unjustified," the "However, given the inherent conflict of experts which would introduce doubt, we believe we are not likely to meet our burden of proof."

Despite not filing criminal charges, Gil called the shooting "unreasonable."

"The use of force by Officer Farillas against an unarmed, 13-year-old child suffering a mental health crisis, on a subjective fear that was unreasonable given the facts of this incident, is an 'anticipatory shooting' that cannot be condoned without more," he said.

In response to the District Attorney's findings, the Salt Lake City Police Department issued a statement, saying the internal review into the situation "remains ongoing" and that the department is continuing to work on diversifying its public safety response to unique situations.

"While the civil and criminal cases associated to this investigation have resolved, the department’s internal review remains ongoing," the statement reads in part. "Since this tragic incident, the Salt Lake City Police Department has invested in and has provided more resources for officers when they respond to people who are living with a mental health illness or are in crisis."

Linden Cameron was 13-years-old when he was shot and wounded on September 4, 2020, FOX 13 News previously reported.



Police were dispatched after his mother called for help, saying he was "out of control" and needed to be taken to the hospital. She also told officers that she believed her son had a BB or pellet gun and had previously threatened to shoot one of her coworkers.

Just a few months after the incident, the family of Cameron announced a lawsuit filed against the officer who shot him, as well as SLCPD Chief Mike Brown and the city.

The lawsuit alleges the officers didn't use any form of de-escalation or less-lethal means of subduing him and that the shooting left the teenager with lasting physical and mental impacts.

In September 2022, Salt Lake City settled the lawsuit with the family. Details about the settlement, including the monetary amount or any non-monetary damages, were not provided.

After the settlement, Salt Lake City announced that the police department had improved the way in which officers respond to situations involving individuals on the autism spectrum.