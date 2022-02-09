Officers fall through ice attempting to rescue teens at Ogden pond

OGDEN, Utah — Multiple officers fell through the ice trying to rescue a pair of teenagers at the Twenty-First Street Pond Wednesday.

First responders were sent to the pond, located at 650 West 20th St., just before noon on a call that two males, ages 17 and 19, had fallen through the ice.

Ogden Police reported that when officers arrived at the scene, they found one of the teenagers had been able to get out of the water, but the other was still trapped.

Two officers ventured out onto the pond in an attempt to rescue the second teen, but were unsuccessful and also fell through the ice.

Weber County Deputies then tried to assist in the situation and also fell through the ice.

Eventually, officers were able to rescue the original victim out of the water and the other officers and deputies were also able to get out of the pond.

Ogden Police Department reported none of the officers or teenagers had significant injuries and expressed their gratitude for the efforts of multiple agencies to assist in the situation.

Officials asked that residents be careful when the integrity of ice is uncertain.