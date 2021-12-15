Officers injured in I-15 accident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Weber State University police officers were injured Wednesday after they were hit by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

A Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson was unsure why the officers were in the area and out of their vehicle near a car blocking an HOV lane on the highway at 700 South.

At around 12:45 p.m., as the officers were walking on the highway, another car hit the vehicle in the HOV lane, and then one of the officers.

One officer was transported to the hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer was in good condition.

It's not known why the vehicle had stopped in the HOV lane or if any of the drivers were injured.

Multiple lanes of the highway were closed so crews could respond to the officers, but lanes of I-15 have since reopened.