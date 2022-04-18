Officials confirm avian flu found in Utah County flock of birds

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food confirmed Monday that a "highly pathogenic avian influenza" (HPAI) was found in a flock of birds in Utah County last week.

Officials said the birds were from a "small backyard flock" and have been killed, while the area where they were located has been quarantined to prevent a further spread of the disease. They added that there is no immediate public health concern and no human cases of this current strain of HPAI has been detected in the U.S.

It is the first case of HPAI reported in Utah this year.

“Our state veterinarian’s office was notified of symptomatic birds in Utah County and our team was immediately dispatched to assess the situation,” said Utah State Veterinarian, Dr. Dean Taylor. “Proper steps have been taken to prevent further spread of the disease.”

The department is urging anyone with birds in Utah County to watch their flocks for symptoms, which include a high death loss, nasal discharge, and decreased appetite or water consumption. Anyone whose flocks experience issues is told to contact the state veterinarian’s office immediately at statevet@utah.gov.

CLICK HERE for a checklist on keeping flocks healthy.