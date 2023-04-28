Officials investigating after man dies at Utah County hot springs

SPANISH FORK — A man is confirmed to have died at a hot springs in Utah County Friday morning and officials are still investigating exactly what happened.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said a call for help came in around 7:45 a.m.

The situation happened at the Fifth Water hot springs located in Diamond Fork Canyon in Spanish Fork.

Initially the call came in as a medical situation, Cannon reported, and Search and Rescue crews responded to the area since CPR was in progress.

Cannon said it's unclear what happened as officials respond to the area to investigate, but one man was confirmed to have died as a result.

Officials did say that the death was not related to a cougar attack that happened in the same area Thursday.

