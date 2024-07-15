Officials looking for truck in connection to stolen historic military vehicle

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Weeks after asking for the public's help in locating a historic military vehicle that was stolen from Dixie National Forest, officials say they have narrowed down the truck and trailer that hauled it away.

Now, police are searching for a white Dodge Ram 2500 Heavy-Duty pickup truck with gold trim, pictured below.

Forest Service

The truck has two black screen grates over the grill on the front and after-market tires with custom rims and was pulling a PJ-brand gooseneck trailer, officials reported.

Using information from the public, investigators were able to track the truck and historic vehicle through Escalante and Henrieville, then near Glendale on Highway 89.

The last known sighting was near Coral Pink Sand Dunes and officials believe the truck has ties to Colorado City.

Built between 1939 and 1943, the historic machine is a Half-track military vehicle that was stolen between Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.

Before it was used to haul logs to a log mill in Wayne County in the 1950s, the vehicle was used for military transport and could accommodate six passengers.

Forest Service

The military vehicle is part of a historic archaeological site determined eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, making it illegal to remove from the area.

Anyone with information that could be helpful can call Forest Service Intermountain Region Investigative Analyst Robert Smith at 775-420-1479 or email him at robert.smith5@usda.gov.