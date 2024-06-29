Watch Now
Officials transition search for missing couple in Grand County to recovery effort

Posted at 9:06 PM, Jun 28, 2024

MOAB, Utah — According to officials in a press release Friday evening, the search for a missing couple in Grand County has transitioned into a recovery effort.

In a press release by the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the decision to transition from a search and rescue mission to a recovery for Ray and Maranda Ankofski was made based on "evidence at the scene during the operation," adding they will shift towards closure for the family and friends of Ray and Maranda Ankoski.

The Ankofskis, from Texas, were last seen last Friday afternoon. Their family became concerned when they didn't check out of their hotel on Sunday. It was believed the couple's off-road utility vehicle (UTV) may have been washed away by flash flooding.

On Monday, search and rescue crews found the couple's UTV near the trail.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office also expressed gratitude for those involved in the search efforts, which included volunteers and community members who offered support.

