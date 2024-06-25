Search and rescue underway in Grand County for overdue couple last seen Friday

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are combing through the Steel Bender Off Road Trail area for an overdue man and woman who were last seen before a serious flooding event.

Family members identified the missing couple as 58-year-old Raymond Ankofski and 51-year-old Maranda Ankofski, both from Texas. Family detailed that the pair travels to the area annually and were last heard from on Friday afternoon.

Ankofski family

Moab police said the couple was out riding in an area where there was serious flash flooding due to a storm. Police received word that the pair hadn't checked out of their hotel room on Monday and began investigating.

Also on Monday, officials with the Grand County Sheriff's Office located an abandoned vehicle in the area, which was later associated with the same overdue party.

Ankofski family

Eventually, search teams located a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) that reportedly belonged to the overdue individuals in the Steel Bender trail area, GCSO stated. Nobody was located inside of it.

Now, ground search teams, dogs, helicopters and others with specialized equipment are searching the area to try and locate the Ankofskis.

While the search is underway, officials asked that the public avoid the Steel Bender Trail area. They recommend that those who want to help can provide food and drinks for teams by contacting the GCSO.

"Our top priority remains the swift and safe resolution of this situation," officials said.

