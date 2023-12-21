Ogden family honors young organ donor with Christmas tree

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden family’s Christmas tradition honoring organ donors has come full circle this year as one of their own waits for a new kidney.

At the Ogden Botanical Gardens, there are trees with plaques dedicated to different people and causes.

“We come here mainly twice a year. Memorial Day, we come and have lunch. And Christmastime, we have our Christmas party here,” explained Michael Gilchrist.

READ: Friend who gave life through organ donation gifted with Dream Team surprise

Every year, the Gilchrist family throws a party for Michael’s nine-year-old sister, Rebekah, who died back in 1996.

It’s become a tradition for the family and the Ogden community to decorate her tree every year.

“They love coming. They love decorating the tree. It’s so nice just to get to see them appreciate Rebekah. Rebekah’s memory is always going to be alive because of this,” said Christina Gilchrist.

Michael learned a lot about living from his sister. When it comes to the challenges his wife, Christina, faces, the couple knows how to keep a positive perspective.

“Just like the plaque says, life keeps going. All because of organ donation. The reason that [Christina’s] alive and being able to be here right now is because of organ donation,” he said.

READ: St. George toddler gives life to others through organ donation after tragic death

Pregnancy complications in her twenties caused Christina to go blind and accelerated her rare genetic kidney disease.

“I was barely existing,” said Christina. “Barely doing the bare minimum.”

She’s a two-time kidney transplant recipient and is on the list again. That’s why she feels so connected to Rebekah’s tree honoring organ donors.

“Her family chose to donate her organs and it kind of came full circle where I’d received a donated organ. It means the world to me,” said Christina.

No matter the obstacles thrown their way, the couple travels and shares Christina’s story to inspire others on dialysis.

They document her medical journey on their page, Blind Chick Living on Dialysis.

“You don’t live to do dialysis, you do dialysis to live. There’s a big difference,” said Christina.

“We have a saying: 'Don’t tell me I can’t, show me how I can.' We kind of live by that,” said Michael.

Fore more information to organ donation, check out the Utah Donor Registry here.