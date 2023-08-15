Ogden neighbors shaken after speeding car crashes through yard

OGDEN, Utah — Door cam video shows the moments after a car sped uncontrollably around the corner of an Ogden street and crashed into a homeowner's yard, narrowly missing the house.

"He would've gone right through the house, and it's a masonry house," said Jeff Bolson. "The house would've come down and it scares my wife, it scares me."

A broken fence, a bird cage, and other yard damage is part of the aftermath of Tuesday morning's events at Taylor Avenue and 25 Street.

"The car ran through our fence, blew up a cast iron or steel bird cage, touched the wall, backed up took out more fence and ran into our neighbor's yard," Bolson explained.

The location isn't the only place in Ogden to have problems with excessive speeds. In July 2022, street racing on Monroe Street left some residents concerned for their safety and looking for solutions.

"We do all that we can as far as law enforcement," said Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department. "Often we'll receive information from neighborhoods, that always helps too. It's never too small to be able to reach out and let us know, if you feel there is a certain time of day or someone who's speeding excessively,"

Bolson finds himself in a similar position as Monroe Street residents looking to see what can be added to slow cars down.

"Hopefully get the city to put a big rock on the corner," Bolson mentioned. "I would love to see speed bumps on 25 Street, it's just become, whether its racing or speeding, it has become a raceway"

Bolson's is pleading for drivers to be extra cautious when pushing down on the gas.

"Have a heart and think how you would feel if somebody was doing this in your neighborhood with children and property, why do you believe it's your right to destroy other peoples property?"