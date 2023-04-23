Ogden Police investigating use of force after officers seen punching man on ground

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Police Department is conducting an investigation after a video was shared on social media showing multiple officers striking a man who appeared to be pinned down.

The video (seen above) shows four officers kneeling either on or around the man, with two of them delivering punches. It happened on the side of Washington Blvd. near 18th Street.

Keaton Fuller, who caught the incident on camera Saturday evening, said the man was initially backing away from an officer in a patrol car before taking off running. The officer got out of their vehicle, then Fuller said the man looked like he was getting ready to fight, and other officers showed up.

"The next thing I knew, they were on the ground," he said.

FOX 13 News reached out to the department and received this statement in response:

"The Ogden Police Department is aware of a use of force incident involving our officers, which a bystander filmed. The department had begun an After-Action Use of Force investigation prior to the release of the bystander video. We will report those findings and all available Body Worn Camera footage as soon as possible."

It was not known what crime, if any, the man was suspected of committing, nor whether he was seriously injured.

