OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Jayden McEwen left home in the area of 9th and Monroe Boulevard at 7 a.m. and has not been seen since.

McEwen is described as being 5 ft. tall and weights 90 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. He also has braces on his bottom teeth.

Anyone with information on McEwen is urged to call Ogden police at 801-395-8221.