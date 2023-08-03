Ogden prepares for all-abilities baseball game to unify the community

OGDEN, Utah — It’s America’s pastime and in Ogden, baseball is bringing the community together to raise money and more importantly, awareness for children with disabilities.

On Saturday at 10 a.m. kids and families will take over Monroe Park for an afternoon of fun and baseball.

Ahead of the game, FOX 13 News met up with some of the kids and organizers who are getting ready for the big game.

"I think the big thing is this is a community event to root on kids in Ogden," explained Chris Barragan, a baseball coach.

Barragan and his wife, Brooke Barragan, came up with the idea for an inclusive sporting event. It was inspired by their daughter, who has a disability.

"We are always looking for opportunities to connect with other families in the same boat," the Barragans explained. "We're in a similar boat and we also happen to be obsessed with baseball."

The goal of the game on Saturday isn't to be massively competitive. It's more about making connections and having fun.

"You don't have to like do well, this is us getting to know each other and giving opportunities to kids that wouldn't typically have that opportunity," Brooke remarked.

Utah is also marking 30 years since the beloved movie "The Sandlot" was filmed in the Beehive State, which is another reason why the Barragans thought it was the perfect time to play ball.

The actors who played Squints and Yeah-Yeah will be playing in the game on the diamond near Lorin Farr pool, the very pool where part of The Sandlot was filmed.

Proceeds from the ballgame go to the Utah Parent Center, which connects resources with families who have children with disabilities.

"Because all of our services are generally free to families, it's essential that we have community support," explained Alyssa DeHart with the Utah Parent Center. "The funds will go directly to services for families."

The Utah Parent Center serves 25,000 families in Utah but it says as many as 150,000 Utah families have children with disabilities who could probably use their support.

While the funds this community event will raise are essential, the baseball game on Saturday is about a lot more than money.

"Just being able to be with other parents who are experiencing these challenges, and these rewards every day, and being able to share stories that is huge," Brooke said. "It just strengthens you."

Teams are full for the game but people are welcome to go watch and cheer the players on. Just head to Monroe Park at 10 a.m. Saturday to catch the first pitch.