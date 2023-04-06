Ogden residents say sad farewell to local burger joint

OGDEN, Utah — Throngs of Ogden residents have spent recent days rushing to get their last meal from a generational favorite. Jake's Over the Top, a local burger, fry and shake restaurant has been staple in the area for around 30 years, but the owners recently announced their doors will shut this weekend so that they can retire..

Diehard fans of Jake's don't mind sitting in their cars lining 42nd Street and Harrison Boulevard, waiting for a last chance at a local favorite.

[reggie smith // jake's over the top customer]

"I was waiting for an hour-and-a-half," said Reggie Smith. "We just could not let Jake's go without us having it one more time"

Former employees were also part of the rush.

"I really like to get the burger there. I like to make it kind of special," said Nathan Beach.

Many spend the time recalling fond memories.

"In high school, just coming with friends and family after basketball games, hanging out with everyone, sitting outside at the tables," remembers Carly Gomez.

"Every time I leave the dentist and my kids have no cavities and stuff, that's where we go," said Smith. "So I'm kind of sad we're going to have to find somewhere else to go after dental trips."

With owners Ned and Lisa King retiring, the land Jake's sits on is set to become a car wash, which upsets some residents

"There's [a car wash] just right here across the street, so that's kind of lame," said Gomez. "Sad to see a legacy go for just another car wash."

Despite what's next, Beach, Gomez, and Smith gave their thanks to the King's for creating a local gem.

"I am very thankful Lisa gave me the chance to work here," said Beach. "I know Lisa's really helped out with community things and she's hired a lot of high school and college kids, just helping out younger people."

But it was more than the owners that Smith said made Jake's special.

"All of the workers that have been there every time we've been have always shown the best customer service and we're really grateful for that because it's hard to find."