Man arrested in Ogden for allegedly kidnapping, raping teenage girl

OGDEN, Utah — A man was arrested Wednesday after police found him with an underage girl, who reported that he kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her.

Ogden Police said they received reports of a reckless driver near 3100 Harrison Blvd. around Midnight. They located and pulled over the vehicle.

In the car, police say they found Israel Ixcoy, 40, and a 15-year-old girl.

The girl told police that Ixcoy lured her to his home, and then he locked her in a room and raped her.

Ixcoy was booked on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, and unlawful kissing of a minor.