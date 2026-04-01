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Man arrested in Ogden for allegedly kidnapping, raping teenage girl

Ogden police quota
Paul Hanke, FOX 13 News
Ogden police quota
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OGDEN, Utah — A man was arrested Wednesday after police found him with an underage girl, who reported that he kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her.

Ogden Police said they received reports of a reckless driver near 3100 Harrison Blvd. around Midnight. They located and pulled over the vehicle.

In the car, police say they found Israel Ixcoy, 40, and a 15-year-old girl.

The girl told police that Ixcoy lured her to his home, and then he locked her in a room and raped her.

Ixcoy was booked on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, and unlawful kissing of a minor.

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