Ogden community partnership helps kids learn to read early on

OGDEN, Utah — Helping kids learn to read early is a big priority for the state of Utah and the Ogden School District, with a community partnership bringing volunteers to schools to help little learners succeed in the future.

When Alexandra Jolley’s kids started school last year, she decided she would use her extra time to help other kids learn to read.

"When I was a kid, I did not enjoy reading, and I think it’s because I struggled with reading,“ said Jolley.

This is Jolley's opportunity to give back and help younger kids fall in love with reading and books.

"I just feel so happy; I just love it because their voices are so cute, they’re so little,” she said. “When they can read and understand what they read, I feel so accomplished that they are doing what they need to be doing to be able to succeed in school,” she said.

Through a partnership with United Way of Northern Utah, volunteers like Jolley read one-on-one with kids at Wasatch, Shadow Valley, Polk, Heritage, Liberty, Lincoln, Odyssey, New Bridge, East Ridge, and Hillcrest Elementary schools. Volunteers are assigned to students at one school and work with them all year for two hours every week.

Jolley said it’s an easy time commitment and feels very rewarding.

"The teachers will run whole-group class lessons, but there are kids that are far behind in our school due to either poverty issues or second language learners, and these supports come in; these tutors come in, they help pull kids one-on-one,” said Missy Gallegos, an instructional coach at Liberty Elementary.

Gallegos explained that the volunteers help support students and meet them at their reading level. She said without a strong early foundation, it can be tougher for them to grasp complex concepts later on in school and through higher education.

“So if we can help kids read now, it helps their world grow so much more,” Jolley explained.

United Way is looking for volunteers who can help teach kids how to say words, practice sounds, and help them understand what they are reading to foster a love for reading and books, and make kids stronger learners later on.

"We couldn’t do it without them,” said Gallegos about the volunteers, emphasizing that they need everyone on board to help students together.

"Anybody that loves working with kids, anybody that wants to make a difference in a kid's life, just come and be a reading tutor,” added Jolley.