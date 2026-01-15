Ogden man arrested following alleged bomb threats made in emergency room

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man faces a dozen charges after police allege he walked into a hospital emergency room and claimed to have a bomb.

Dustin Eugene Child, 50, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of threat of terrorism, assault or threat of violence on a health care provider, and aggravated assault, among others.

Arrest documents lay out how Child walked into McKay-Dee Hospital at 5:40 a.m.and told staff that he had a bomb in his pocket. Child had been at the hospital earlier in the day and was unhappy with the results, which led him to contemplate how to cause the most disruption and get the biggest response from hospital staff and police.

Police accused of Child of determining that a bomb threat would get the response he wanted.

Witnesses stated that Child walked up to two staff members and informed them that he had the explosives. When the staff informed a security guard, Child allegedly told the guard that if he moved his hand, the bomb would go off.

The hospital evacuated the area where Child made the threat, and security moved staff into a secure area.

When police arrived, Child was placed under arrest, and a search found no bomb.

In total, the emergency room was out of service for at least 18 minutes during the incident.