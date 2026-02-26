Ogden planners push for simpler, modern development code amid growth concerns

OGDEN, Utah — People in Ogden got a chance to weigh in on how the city grows and develops in the future. The city is drafting a new development code to guide future projects across Ogden and meet the needs of the fast-growing area.

"I think it’s important for everyone that’s involved, whether you’re a business or resident, to be here, to be heard,” said Isaiah Salazar, owner of the Rhino Linings. Neighbors got to see different aspects of the new code, ask questions to city staff, and share their input on the plans.

"It’s an old code, and it’s really difficult for us, and it’s not really meeting our needs, so we are redoing the entire development code, with a new code,” said Barton Brierley, Planning Director, Ogden City.

That new code was on display Wednesday night for people to understand and share thoughts, concerns, and feelings.

"I was hesitant on what the overlay was and how it was going to affect me directly, as well as what is it going to mean for the city, and how is it going to impact my children, and my grandchildren, and our uses,” said Debrorah Arnshaw, who lives in the East Central area of Ogden. She said understanding the new code helps her decide what projects she can do around her home.

The changes are modernizing some of the guidelines that have been in place since the 1950s. The city has been looking at ways to build more starter homes to own and add commercial uses.

Officials are hoping to draft a new blueprint for this growing city. "We want to say that Ogden is open for business, if people want to come, bring your business here, bring new homes that we're open, and it’s an easier process, and the rules are simple and you can navigate the process well,” said Brierley.

With handouts, comment cards and plans pasted on the walls, this is the last workshop before the code goes in front of the planning commission on March 11.

Some people are worried that the new zoning could hurt the character of Ogden. "Developers have had way too much leeway in getting zoning changed to accommodate their needs, to the detriment of the neighbors and the neighborhoods,” said Steve Jones, an advocate for the preservation of Union Station.

He said he hoped to see more of an emphasis in the code on protecting the historical integrity of Ogden, he said unlike the new WonderBlock project. "There is so much that could have been done, should have been done, to at least the façade to reflect the historic nature of 25th Street,” Jones said.

Neighbors understand the need for growth, but hope to see that balanced with the uniqueness of this city. “Ogden is a city with a small-town feel, and I really don’t want it to lose that part of its touch,” said Arnshaw.

You can learn more about the new code and still share input, here.