Recent West Valley City earthquakes likely aftershocks, not sign of bigger quake

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A string of small earthquakes has recently shaken parts of West Valley City, raising concern among residents, but experts say the activity is normal.

“These recent earthquakes we’ve seen in West Valley City are most likely aftershocks from the 2020 Magna earthquake that a lot of people will remember,” said Adam Hiscock, a geoscientist with the Utah Geological Survey.

That 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck in March 2020 near Magna.

The latest activity includes a 2.0 magnitude earthquake recorded on Wednesday morning, along with a 3.5 magnitude quake earlier this month. Hiscock said more than 800 aftershocks have been recorded since March 18, 2020, most too small to be felt.

When asked whether the recent quakes could signal something bigger, Hiscock said that’s unlikely. “Most likely, they’re not pointing to a larger earthquake happening in the future,” he said. “The earth moves along that fault line, and it can take years for the pieces that shifted in 2020 to settle out. That’s likely what we’re seeing now.”

Aftershock sequences can continue for decades, according to Hiscock, though the number and strength of quakes typically decrease over time.

While the recent cluster of earthquakes may feel unsettling, Hiscock emphasized that it’s a normal part of the fault's natural process. He also said it’s a good reminder for residents to keep their emergency plans and supplies up to date.

“It’s a great reminder for people to be ready in case we do have a larger earthquake down the road,” Hiscock said. “Have safety kits and gear ready to go.”