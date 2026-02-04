Ogden police arrest 20-year-old after he allegedly damaged public art display

OGDEN, Utah — A 20-year-old in Ogden is facing criminal mischief charges after police say he kicked down parts of an art display at the Dumke Arts Plaza.

Tysen Ryder Armendariz, 20, faces criminal mischief charges for causing more than $5,000 in damage.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, an officer with the Ogden Police Department was in the area of 25th Street and Washington Boulevard when he heard yelling and a loud crash.

The officer responded to the area and found Armendariz actively kicking art crystals located on the property. The officer stated he witnessed Armendariz kick two of the crystals and observed several others that had been broken on the ground.

Armendariz was detained and told officers that he had no reason to kick the art pieces, and he didn't believe they belonged to anyone.

When investigators called the artist for an estimation on the damages caused, they were informed that the entire project cost $120,000 and that each damaged crystal would cost $2,000 to repair.