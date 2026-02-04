40-year-old man shot multiple times at Tooele gas station, police searching for suspect

TOOELE CITY, Utah — Tooele City police say they are actively searching for a suspect in connection to a man being shot multiple times at a gas station in the city Tuesday night.

Police say they are asking for the public's help finding 43-year-old Jason Shaw.

According to the police department, at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday night, they were called to the Quality Quick Stop at 188 North Broadway Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times.

The name of the victim isn't being released. Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Police say their suspect left before they were able to arrive on the scene.

Anyone with information on Shaw's whereabouts is asked to call (435) 882-5600 and select option 1 to speak with detectives.