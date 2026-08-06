Ogden police use FLOCK cameras to track driver accused of hitting pedestrian

OGDEN, Utah — A 22-year-old in Ogden has been arrested for allegedly striking a pedestrian who was in a crosswalk and driving away. According to investigators, officers utilized FLOCK cameras to track the suspect's vehicle following the collision.

Jaxon Bryan Tafolla Magana, 22, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without insurance, being an interlock restricted driver without the system active, and driving on a suspended license.

Court documents reveal that the investigation into Magana began on July 26 when Ogden police were called to a Walmart on Wall Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. following a victim being struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk.

Officers arrived on the scene and were told by an employee that the victim was in the crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle making a right-hand turn. The victim was reportedly dragged 50 feet during the incident and the driver didn't stop.

Investigators worked with Walmart to get images and video of the incident and the suspect, Magana.

Officers then utilized FLOCK cameras and license plate readers to track the vehicle that was allegedly involved.

On Monday, FLOCK cameras picked up the vehicle in the 800 block of 24th Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and noted that Magana was the one driving the vehicle as he was on the day of the incident.

Records checks revealed Magana had a suspended license due to DUI charges and was required to have an ignition interlock device.

When asked why he ran from the scene of an accident, he stated that he was running late for work.