Oh, the irony! Porch pirate steals books bound for Utah State Prison

SANDY, Utah — A porch pirate caught on camera stealing a package from the front of a Sandy home may soon have plenty of time to use what he swiped.

Elliott Morris runs book clubs at the Utah State Prison through the University of Utah's Prison Education Project. He relies on book donations from generous donors to help supply reading material for the program.

Porch Pirate

And books intended for inmates at the Utah State Prison were exactly what was inside the box stolen by the crook early Monday. Seven packages of books, to be precise.

The theft was caught on home security cameras on Morris' front porch.

Morris said each semester, the group votes on the theme for upcoming books. This summer's theme is Literary Secrets, which Morris says focuses on "books with a secret at the heart of the plot."

CLICK HERE if you would like to donate books to the program. If you would like to volunteer for the Prison Education Project, you can CLICK HERE.