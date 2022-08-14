Oil, gas drilling sites possibly threatened by new wildfire in eastern Utah

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire was sparked by lightning Saturday on Ute Tribal land and is impacting oil and gas drilling sites.

The Boulder Ridge Fire is estimated at 25 acres and was first discovered around 2 p.m., according to officials with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands. It is located near Monarch Ridge and Brown's Draw Reservoir, about six miles west of the town of Neola.

Officials said a storm system moving through the area was pushing the fire northeast.

On the ground, hand crews and fire engines are working to contain the blaze. Air resources are also being deployed, including a helicopter, four large air tankers, and two smaller single-engine air tankers.

Chris Secakuku | Bureau of Indian Affairs - Forestry & Wildland Fire

"There are oil and gas locations in the area," officials wrote in an announcement. "Energy company crews are working to shut in those wells."

Shutting-in involves putting a cap to decrease the output or completely close off the well at a drilling site, often in cases of a possible natural disaster.