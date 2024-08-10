Oktoberfest brings cool vibes in hot August to Snowbird

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — It may still feel like a hot August down below, but it’s beginning to feel like a festive fall at 11,000 feet.

In a Wasatch Mountain tradition that has been around nearly as long as Snowbird itself, Oktoberfest begins Saturday at the Little Cottonwood Canyon resort.

Spokesperson Sarah Sherman is about to start her fifth winter at Snowbird. And when Oktoberfest comes around, she knows where she’s going.

“The pretzel is my favorite along with the bratwurst, of course,” Sherman said.

Sherman said with a the festival continuing to grow in offerings and footprint, things have moved around with some of the new additions. For those who have been coming year after year since the first fest in 1972, the traditions continue..

“You’ll see them in all their garb. A lot of people will wear their lederhosen,” Sheman said, adding such behavior isn't discouraged. “Bring them up and wear them. Get into it and have a good time.”

If that doesn’t feel Baverian enough, the tables in the band hall come from Germany.

“Knowing that you’re on a table that’s from the actual Oktoberfest, it’s not just we’re trying to be it. We’re really paying homage to that and creating an experience here in Utah that feels like you could be in Europe somewhere,” Sherman said.

Everyone has their favorite Oktoberfest go-tos: The beers. The brats. The polka.

“I love the live music on the hill, grabbing chocolate, dipped waffle, and a beer, and sitting on the lawn with my friends, and listening to the music, and taking it all in. It’s my favorite

The party’s open to all ages every weekend and Labor Day from now until Oct. 13.