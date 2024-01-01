Chris Reed

Chris has more than 30 years in journalism stretching from newspapers to magazines to online media, and has been honored with several awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and others.

He comes from the St. George News where he led coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic among other features and beats.

Chris started his journalism career as a sports reporter and editor in Southern California where he once compared shoe sizes with Shaquille O'Neal and exchanged mix tapes with members of the Los Angeles Kings. He later moved to news and also headed public relations for an aerospace company.

Reed grew up in the San Fernando Valley of Southern California, hanging out at the Galleria but missing out on learning karate skills from Mr. Miyagi. After spending a decade in Las Vegas avoiding casinos and Cirque du Soleil acrobats, he came to southern Utah for the love of his St. George-native wife, then fell in love with St. George.

The graduate of the journalism program at Cal State Northridge is the proud father of two amazing boys on the spectrum, with his youngest a champion taking on both autism and Type 1 diabetes.