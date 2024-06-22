Olympic Day celebrations bring fun to Utah Olympic Park, Utah Olympic Oval

PARK CITY, Utah — Friday marks Olympics Day when National Olympic Committees organize sports, cultural and educational activities.

Two celebrations took place Friday, with one at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City.

The event offered several of free activities for adults, children and families to participate in.

Jaime Bliss is from Seattle and is in Utah visiting family.

"It's pretty cool, I mean, kind of like go carting away on the sides but, like, it's a lot smoother than you thought it was," said Bliss.

Bliss got a dose of the Olympic experience as well.

FOX 13 News caught up with Bliss after she took a spin on an adaptive bike, as part of the National Ability Center's Adaptive Biking event.

"It's kind of cool to see like that, people get to try something like that, that's easier to kind of control," said Bliss.

Kole Nordmann, the Marketing and Media Production Manager with the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation says those who turned out also got to meet about 20 different athletes, who were signing autographs, taking pictures and even showing off their medals.

"You can try laser biathlon, It's right behind me, We've got a push track experience so you can actually try out skeleton for the first time, you can work out with an Olympian," said Nordmann.

Later in the day, Olympians and National Team skiers and snowboarders put on a high-flying show for those in attendance.

The Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Pool Show showcased acrobatic aerial feats before landing in the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool.

"The IOC has a campaign called Let's Move and they dole it out on Olympic Day every single year, it's like third weekend in June, so this is an international celebration of all things Olympics and we're just lucky to be a part of it," said Nordmann.

Fraser Bullock, the President and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games says the events are an opportunity for to celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic movements and think about the inspirational things that come out of the games.

While many of the festivities at the Utah Olympic Park took place outside, the strategic board and governing board met inside the Olympic Museum.

"We have about 72 board members with a cross-section of business leaders, athletes, political leaders, and we all get together so we can update them of our various steps of the games," said Bullock.

Bullock says Friday’s meeting is most likely their last one before heading to Paris next month. It is there, he says, that the IOC will hopefully award them the 2034 Winter Olympics.

"On July 24th, we'll be presenting in front of the entire membership, hopefully to get that vote and we're pretty confident it'll come through," said Bullock.

While some focus was on the future of the games here in Utah, those like Bliss were just taking in what the events had to offer.

"It's just really cool," said Bliss.

The Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns hosted a sports-focused Olympics Day celebration. Guests were encouraged to try skating, hockey and curling through both free sport demonstrations and lessons. A two-hour public skate was also held.