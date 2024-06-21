Salt Lake City's 2034 Olympics bid highlighted in new IOC report

SALT LAKE CITY — The glowing reviews for Salt Lake City's bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics continued Friday in a report shared with the entire International Olympics Committee membership by its Future Host Commission.

The report comes weeks after the same commission formally recommended Salt Lake City to host the Games for a second time.

Strong community and business support, as well as the bid's efforts to continue the benefits of the 2002 Winter Olympics, were some of the initiatives highlighted in the new report.

“The report mirrored our very productive discussions with the Future Host Commission,” said SLC-UT 2034 President and CEO Fraser Bullock.

Salt Lake City's new bid utilizes nearly all the same venues as in 2002, with no new permanent venues scheduled to be constructed for 2034. According to the report and bid committee, 21,000 of the 24,000 hotel rooms needed for the Games have already been secured.

Next week, the bid committee will virtually present its full technical plan in front of the entire IOC membership, with the entire Utah delegation appearing next month in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics where Salt Lake City is expected to be formally announced as the host of the 2034 Winter Games.