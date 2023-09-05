Olympus High School in lockdown due to 'special circumstances'

HOLLADAY, Utah — Officials say "special circumstances" has led to Olympus High School in Holladay being placed in lockdown protocols early Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the Granite School District says the lockdown was a precautionary measure but that school administrators detained a student of interest.

No other information about what led to the lockdown has been released but the district believes there is no direct threat to the school.

During lockdown protocols, all classroom doors are locked and the school is secured.

Several parents of students at the school reached out to FOX 13 News upset that they had not received any information about the lockdown.

