Olympus senior makes next level nail art

Martina Godoy is an artist, and she likes to work on what she says is an unconventional and tiny canvas-Nails.

“Like every other kind of art, it's a way of expression,” said Godoy, a high school senior at Olympus High. “So I like to tell things through my nails and express it.

The senior found her love for eccentric nail art through her 3D AP art class.

“My school helped me start doing my nails,” Godoy said. “My art teacher, she's the one that put me on to this crazy nail artwork.”

Godoy makes everything from scratch-the press-on nails and the designs.

“Some of my designs are cultural appreciation. I love Japanese culture. Other designs that I have are florals. I love flowers.”

The design process begins with a sketch Godoy said. Then, she starts sculpting the body of the nail herself with acrylic.

“And so I build the nail and once it's done I start doing start doing the design so I start doing the design.

“I love doing 3D design so I mostly use like hard gel to make them. I also like to play with rhinestones and textures.”

While the nails may seem too long and heavy to wear, Godoy says she mainly uses them for photoshoot but it also depends on the person.

“They are a little heavy and have a lot of stuff. But if you feel comfortable wearing them, you can totally do it.”

Godoy was excited to share her work with FOX 13. The Millcreek resident has started her own business called KollKlaws, where she makes personalized press-on nails for order.

“This is my canvas,” pointing to her creations. “The nails are my canvas.”



