One boy dead, another arrested after 'tragic incident' in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are investigating what they're calling a "tragic incident" involving two boys in West Jordan.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police said one juvenile male was dead at the scene, and another was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

No further details have been released, but West Jordan Police are holding a press conference Saturday at 3 p.m. to give an update.

