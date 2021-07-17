Watch
One boy dead, another arrested after 'tragic incident' in West Jordan

Posted at 2:30 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 17:05:11-04

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are investigating what they're calling a "tragic incident" involving two boys in West Jordan.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police said one juvenile male was dead at the scene, and another was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

No further details have been released, but West Jordan Police are holding a press conference Saturday at 3 p.m. to give an update. It will be streamed live on FOX 13's Facebook page:

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

